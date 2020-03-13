CUMBERLAND — An open house will be held at Sanctuary Studios March 14 and 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event, which is open to the public, will include an art auction with artwork from several local artists as well as original works from hosts Hilmar Gottesthal and his photographer wife, Penny Knobel-Besa.
Gottesthal usually holds a spring open house in April, but since he will have a show in Hagerstown at the Washington County Arts Council and Knobel-Besa is showing her work at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort they are instead holding it in March.
There will also be a raffle of a screech owl on canvas and free drawings every hour on the hour in the loft. The art auctions will be held each day at 3 p.m. Snow dates are the following weekend.
Sanctuary Studios is a woodland gallery located in Flintstone area at 13910 Scofield Road N.E.
Guests are welcome to stroll in the woods. Anyone with questions or artists who wish to bring a work for the auction may call 301-478-2735 or email pkbphotos@hughes.net.
