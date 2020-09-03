Today is the 247th day of 2020. There are 119 days left in the year.
In 1609, English explorer Henry Hudson and his crew aboard the Half Moon entered present-day New York Harbor and began sailing up the river that now bears his name. (They reached present-day Albany before turning back.)
In 1861, during the Civil War, Confederate forces invaded the border state of Kentucky, which had declared its neutrality in the conflict.
In 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland.
In 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.
In 1967, Nguyen Van Thieu was elected president of South Vietnam under a new constitution.
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was installed as the 264th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, California, by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”
In 2003, Paul Hill, a former minister who said he murdered an abortion doctor and his bodyguard to save the lives of unborn babies, was executed in Florida by injection, becoming the first person put to death in the United States for anti-abortion violence.
In 2005, President George W. Bush ordered more than 7,000 active duty forces to the Gulf Coast as his administration intensified efforts to rescue Katrina survivors and send aid to the hurricane-ravaged region in the face of criticism it did not act quickly enough.
Actor Pauline Collins is 80. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 78. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 65. Actor Charlie Sheen is 55. Singer Jennifer Paige is 47. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 45. Actor Ashley Jones is 44. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 42. Actor Joel Johnstone is 42. Actor Nick Wechsler is 42. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 41. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 37. Actor Christine Woods is 37. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 36. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 34. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 28.
