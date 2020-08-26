KEYSER, W.Va. — There have been three rabies cases confirmed in animals recently in Mineral County, according to health officials.
A stray cat tested positive for the disease in the Dry Run Road area of Burlington and raccoons tested positive in the state Route 46 area of Piedmont and the Pin Oak Lane area of Keyser.
Officials at the Mineral County Health Department reminded residents to check the rabies vaccination status of all pets, and to exercise caution and stay away from any animals acting strangely or aggressively.
Questions may be directed to the health department at 304-788-1321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.