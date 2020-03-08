Just as you need nutrients (vitamins and minerals), so do your plants. Plants require 17 elements for growth and good health.
Fourteen of these are taken up from the soil. The other three (oxygen, hydrogen and carbon) come from air or water. The big three (primary nutrients) are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium and are needed in the largest quantities.
Nitrogen is important in the formation of chlorophyll. It promotes growth and dark green color in leaves. Leafy veggies like lettuce, cabbage, etc., as well as your lawn, especially benefit from the addition of nitrogen. Nitrogen is also part of the amino acids that form proteins in plants.
Phosphorus is vital for sugar and starch formation. It promotes root, flower and fruit formation.
Potassium is vital for protein and photosynthesis, as well as fruit quality. Although nitrogen is in the atmosphere, soil and water, it must be available in a form that plants can use. Nitrogen can be found in blood meal while phosphorus is found in bone meal and wood ashes contain potassium.
Secondary nutrients (calcium, magnesium and sulfur) are just as important to plant health but are needed in smaller quantities. The remaining nutrients, called micronutrients, are needed in trace amounts. They include boron, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, zinc, chlorine and nickel. These, as well, perform in the various functions of plant growth, chlorophyll formation, enzyme activity and cell development.
Nutrients are taken up by roots, used for growth, and then stored in leaves, flowers and fruit. These nutrients are transferred to us when we eat lettuce, corn, tomatoes, apples or edible flowers. In a forest, the nutrients are recycled back into the soil when leaves fall to the ground or trees die. Bacteria, fungi and earthworms do their thing, and help break down all of these, thereby returning nutrients to the soil.
The nutrients that are tied up in all that plant tissue that we harvest from our gardens or the leaves that we rake from our flower beds must be replaced if you want to maintain healthy gardens and landscapes. This is also true for the grass clippings we take up when we mow our lawns.
Gardeners can use fertilizer, cover crops, animal manures, worm castings (if you use vermi-composting) and compost to return nutrients to the soil. Organic mulches placed in perennial beds and around trees and shrubs will also eventually be incorporated into the soil.
A bag of fertilizer displays three numbers, representing the percentage of available nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. A 10-10-10 combination is considered a multi-purpose fertilizer.
Pound for pound, organic sources of nutrients tend to be found in smaller amounts, may vary (depending on source) and will be released slowly. If you need a quick fix of nutrients, use inorganic fertilizers. These will be available to plants sooner. Over fertilizing, which is more likely to happen when using inorganic fertilizers, can harm plants. Fertilizer manufacturers generally recommend the amount to use per square foot.
Plants absorb nutrients through their roots, so nutrients need to be dissolved in water for uptake. Also, pH matters. Some nutrients won’t dissolve in very acidic or alkaline environments, even if present in enough quantity. At a pH between 6 and 7.5, nutrients dissolve readily, which is why most vegetable crops grow well in neutral soils.
To find out what nutrients your soil lacks, send a soil sample to an accredited testing lab. For example, Penn State Agricultural Analytical Services Lab, will provide a standard soil test as well as other analyses, such as for lead. Urban soils are often poor and may contain elevated levels of lead.
Visit the University of Maryland Extension’s Home & Garden Information Center at https://extension.umd.edu/hgic to find more information about soil testing and a full list of recommended labs (listed under library publications HG 110 & HG 110a).
