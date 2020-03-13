CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will continue its 2020 Main Stage Season with “The Great Gatsby,” based on the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
The production will play for eight performances — March 19 through March 29 — with Thursday through Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“The Great Gatsby” was written in 1925 and follows a cast of characters living in the fictional towns on prosperous Long Island in the summer of 1922.
The theater offered the following synopsis: “The story primarily concerns the young and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his quixotic passion and obsession with the beautiful former debutante Daisy Buchanan. Considered by many to be Fitzgerald’s magnum opus, ‘The Great Gatsby ‘explores themes of decadence, idealism, resistance to change, social upheaval and excess, creating a portrait of the Roaring Twenties that has been described as a cautionary tale regarding the American Dream.
“Although the novel was not a hit at the time it was published, over the years it has been become a staple of all forms of entertainment. ‘The Great Gatsby’ has been developed for radio, television, stage and screen. There have been four films based on the novel, which the most recent one starring Leonard DiCaprio in the titular role.”
Starring in the Cumberland Theatre production as Jay Gatsby is newcomer Corey Asinofsky. Based in New York City, Asinofsky received his Bachelor of Arts degree in acting from Marymount Manhattan College. Also making her CT debut will be Jen Drake as Daisy Buchanan. Drake trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has appeared in regional theater throughout the DC/Metro area as well as Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Returning to the Cumberland Theatre is John Barker, who will play Tom Buchanan. Barker was seen last season as Stanley Kolwalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Also returning to CT will be local actor Marty Jellison as Nick Carraway, who serves as the narrator for the show. Jellison last appeared on the CT stage in “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Supporting actors include Ashley Snow as Jordan and Sean Besecker as George. Both were part of the recent production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins.” The role of Myrtle will be portrayed by two actors on varying nights. Delanie Blubaugh will perform March 20, 21 and 22nd. Kimberli Rowley will appear in the remaining performances.
Also appearing in “The Great Gatsby” are Morganne Chu, Matthew Clark, Lillian Clark, Emily Haworth, Connor McCabe, Tyyonn Powell and Kevin Shreve.
The show is being directed by Jennifer Clark with choreography by Matthew Clark. The performance contains some mild language, implied sexual situations and violence. Parental discretion is encouraged.
There are several events at the theater planned to coincide with the show: An opening night party on March 20, a Gatsby Paint & Sip on March 25 and a wine tasting on the set on March 27.
For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.