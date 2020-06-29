Today is the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year.
In 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made governor.
In 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, California, in 25 hours, 50 minutes.
In 1970, the United States ended a two-month military offensive into Cambodia.
In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian Mir space station linked in orbit, beginning a historic five-day voyage as a single ship.
In 2006, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-3, that President George W. Bush’s plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violated U.S. and international law.
Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 80. Actor Gary Busey is 76. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 72. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 57. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 43. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 38. Actress Lily Rabe is 38. Rhythm and blues singer Aundrea Fimbres is 37. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 29.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.