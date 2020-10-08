Today is the 282nd day of 2020. There are 84 days left in the year.
In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tennessee, that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would be shared only with Britain and Canada.
In 1997, Scientists reported the Mars Pathfinder had yielded what could be the strongest evidence yet that Mars might once have been hospitable to life.
In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake flattened villages on the Pakistan-India border, killing an estimated 86,000 people.
In 2018, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing during a 43-19 win over Washington.
Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 84. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79. Comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 56. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones is 27. Actor Molly Quinn is 27. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 23.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.