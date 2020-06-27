Today is the 179th day of 2020. There are 187 days left in the year.
In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1846, New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.
In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)
In 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.
In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, falling one vote short of the 67 needed to send it to states for ratification.
Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 82. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 78. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 71. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 54. TV personality Jo Frost is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 45. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 38. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 36. Actor Ed Westwick is 33. Actress Madylin Sweeten is 29. R&B singer H.E.R. is 23.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.