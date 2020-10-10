Today is the 284th day of 2020. There are 82 days left in the year.
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising which led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.
In 1913, the Panama Canal was effectively completed as President Woodrow Wilson sent a signal from the White House by telegraph, setting off explosives that destroyed a section of the Gamboa dike.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbdemah, after the official was refused seating in a Howard Johnson’s restaurant near Dover, Delaware.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion, and resigned his office.
In 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden
Former Illinois Sen. Adlai Stevenson III is 90. Actor Peter Coyote is 79. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 74. Actor Jessica Harper is 71. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 70. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 66. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 51. Actor Joelle Carter is 51. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 47. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 46. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 42. Singer Mya is 41. Actor Dan Stevens is 38. Singer Cherie is 36. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 34. Actor Rose McIver is 32. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 31.
