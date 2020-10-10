In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski, fighting for American independence, died two days after being wounded during the Revolutionary War Battle of Savannah, Georgia.
In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.
In 1906, the San Francisco Board of Education ordered the city’s Asian students segregated in a purely “Oriental” school. (The order was later rescinded at the behest of President Theodore Roosevelt, who promised to curb future Japanese immigration to the United States.)
In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard. The government of Panama was overthrown in a military coup.
In 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a “high-tech lynching.”
In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 93. Country singer Gene Watson is 77. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 68. Actor David Morse is 67. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 59. Actor Joan Cusack is 58. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 54. Actor Constance Zimmer is 50. Actor Emily Deschanel is 44. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 35. Actor Lucy Griffiths is 34. Golfer Michelle Wie is 31. Rapper Cardi B is 28.
