In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1788, New York became the 11th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1908, U.S. Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte ordered creation of a force of special agents that was a forerunner of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm; at least 51 people died, from both vessels.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
Actor Robert Colbert is 89. Rock star Mick Jagger is 77. Actress Helen Mirren is 75. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 64. Actress Sandra Bullock is 56. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 56. TV host Chris Harrison is 49. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe is 31. Actress Bianca Santos is 30. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 27. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 27.
