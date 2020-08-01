Today is the 214th day of 2020. There are 152 days left in the year.
In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.
In 1912, the U.S. Marine Corps’ first pilot, 1st Lt. Alfred A. Cunningham, went on his first solo flight as he took off in a Burgess/Curtis Hydroplane from Marblehead Harbor in Massachusetts.
In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
In 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)
In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.
In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a New York City police officer’s chokehold caused the death of Eric Garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas of “I can’t breathe!” had sparked outrage.
Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 89. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 70. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 61. Rapper Coolio is 57. Movie director Sam Mendes is 55. Actor Jason Momoa is 41. Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 41. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 39. Actress Taylor Fry is 39. Actor Elijah Kelley is 34. Actor James Francis Kelly is 31.
Associated Press
