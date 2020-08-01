In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.
In 1610, during his fourth voyage to the Western Hemisphere, English explorer Henry Hudson sailed into what is now known as Hudson Bay.
In 1922, Alexander Graham Bell, generally regarded as the inventor of the telephone, died in Nova Scotia, Canada, at age 75.
In 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.
In 1980, 85 people were killed when a bomb exploded at the train station in Bologna, Italy.
In 1985, 137 people were killed when Delta Air Lines Flight 191, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed while attempting to land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out in Operation Desert Storm.)
Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 101. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 83. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 67. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 65. Singer Mojo Nixon is 63. Actor Victoria Jackson is 61. Actor Apollonia is 61. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 58. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 56. Rock musician John Stanier is 52. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 50. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 48. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 44. Actor Edward Furlong is 43. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 39. Actor Marci Miller is 35. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 28.
Associated Press
