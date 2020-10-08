MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $253,371 to repair and rehabilitate up to 39 homes for low- and very-low-income households in 22 counties in rural West Virginia.
“USDA Rural Development in West Virginia has made a commitment to assist our rural communities in Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood counties,” said West Virginia State Director Kris Warner. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA Rural Development’s housing preservation grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems, and water/waste disposal; add handicap accessibility features; provide labor and materials; and more.
For more information, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGZb2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.