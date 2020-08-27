MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Trump administration recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1,047,000 to support renewable energy systems as well as energy efficiency improvements in rural West Virginia.
“We have made a strong effort to support small businesses and agricultural producers in our Mountain State,” said Kris Warner, state director of USDA Rural Development. “This program has allowed West Virginia grantees to choose to upgrade their energy-intensive equipment and facilities, and also gives them the opportunity to invest in renewable energy resources.”
The federal funding will be used to assist farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses in developing renewable energy systems, and in making energy efficiency improvements to their operations.
At the South Branch Inn Inc., a family operated hotel with locations in Moorefield and Romney, the money will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of five heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The project will realize $16,429 per year in savings and will replace 112,655 kilowatt-hours (17%) of usage per year, which is enough electricity to power 10 homes.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. The assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
