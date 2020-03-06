Westernport resident releases her first single

WESTERNPORT — Terah Lynn of Westernport is releasing her first single March 6 on all digital media outlets.
The recording is the first song of her album “Wild Calling,” produced by Grammy Award winner Billy Dorsey and her record label, thebridgelife.
Lynn recently wrapped the shooting of the music video for the single and radio promotions have already begun. Her song is being serviced to rock and blues stations across the country and overseas.
“Wild Calling” will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon music and other music streaming platforms.
Follow Lynn on Facebook and Instagram under @terahlynnmusic or visit www.terahlynnmusic.com.
