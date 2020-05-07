KEYSER, W.Va. — Members of the Student Nurses’ Association at WVU Potomac State College recently donated and delivered personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, isolation kits, and hand sanitizer, to local physicians who are finding it difficult to order supplies because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the masks were sewn by college employees.
In addition to their studies, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing students participate in many service projects throughout the year as a way of giving back to their communities.
For information about the WVU School of Nursing BSN program on the Potomac State College campus, call 304-788-7176 or email Rachel Raschella, program assistant, at rachel.raschella@hsc.wvu.edu.
