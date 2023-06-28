CUMBERLAND — Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted an unhealthy air advisory Wednesday as a haze hung over Western Maryland.
The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Code Red alert that remained in effect until late Thursday.
According to Dr. Rameen Shafiei, UPMC Western Maryland's director of emergency medicine, put in perspective, the advisory is not quite as bad as it sounds.
Cumberland's air quality reading was 173 Wednesday at 3 p.m., three-quarters of the way into the “unhealthy” range, according to AirNow.gov, an air quality reporting service of the federal government.
“This is about as bad as it’s going to get for us,” Shafiei said. “It’s above 200 that people really start to have problems.”
Shafiei suggests, however, that those with asthma or COPD, or others with compromising lung issues stay inside, and filter inside air if possible. This is particularly indicated if someone is feeling discomfort when breathing or a burning sensation in the lungs.
Shafiei does not recommend walking, running or doing any kind of exercise that requires heavy breathing outside for more than 15 minutes, as breathing hard draws more toxins into the lungs. For people who must be outside for extended periods, he suggests a familiar caution: Wear a mask.
Over 19.5 million acres had been decimated by fire in Canada over the past few months. The smoke from these fires, corralled by mid-level winds driven northward by storms in southern U.S., has concentrated and reduced air quality in over 20 U.S. states from the Midwest to the East Coast.
Midwestern cities are being hit hardest with Detroit and Chicago seeing possibly the lowest air quality since the 1950s.
Air quality may still be in the 150 range as the smoke continues to hover over the region on Thursday, but should settle in Cumberland into its normal range of 20 to 30 as winds change and rain overspreads the area on Friday, National Weather Service forecasters said.
