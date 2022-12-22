CUMBERLAND — Snow overspread the region just before daybreak Thursday, quickly coating area roadways and forcing officials to enact snow emergency plans in Allegany and Garrett counties.
Schools were canceled in most area counties giving students early holiday breaks.
A winter storm warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. with forecasters calling for heavy mixed precipitation with total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulation around a trace to a tenth of an inch.
The snow was expected to change to freezing rain and rain with temperatures forecast to climb to 36 degrees.
The National Weather Service also issued a high wind warning for Friday with 30 to 40 mph winds expected as an Arctic cold front moves through the region dropping temperatures to single digits overnight into early Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.