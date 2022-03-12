CUMBERLAND — Snow began falling just before daybreak across the region Saturday as a major winter storm packing strong winds trekked up the Northeast.
A weather advisory from the National Weather calling for 2 to 5 inches in the low-lying portions of Allegany and Mineral counties was in effect until 3 p.m. Winds could gust to 55 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said, prompting a wind advisory that expires at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Garrett County and the western portion of Mineral County were under a winter storm warning with up to 8 inches of snow in the forecast.
The snow emergency plan was in effect in Garrett County at 6 a.m. where a check of traffic cameras showed a snow-covered Interstate 68.
AccuWeather meteorologists said the snow portion of the storm would last eight to 12 hours across the region and urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.