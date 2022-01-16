CUMBERLAND — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Saturday ahead of a Sunday storm that was expected to dump snow and ice on the region.
The weather service said snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches was likely, but 10 inches possible, for the area's lower elevations, including Cumberland.
In extreme western Allegany County, Garrett County, Western Mineral and Western Grant, 7 to 10 were expected, but up to 14 inches possible, according to the weather service.
An ice accumulation of about a tenth of an inch was expected in all areas.
The weather service said snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour Sunday evening, making travel difficult, and gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.