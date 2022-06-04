CUMBERLAND — After several years off, quilting enthusiasts from near and far have the chance to celebrate their craft this weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
While it's traditionally been solely the undertaking of the Schoolhouse Quilters Guild based in Cumberland, the guild partnered for the first time this year with the Allegany County Arts Council to host the 2022 Schoolhouse Quilt Show. Volunteers spent days earlier this week arranging the fairground's exhibition hall to display hundreds of quilts submitted by artists from six states.
While they've held the show for 33 years, guild president Lita Havens said Friday it became difficult for its members to host the show alone as years went on. It's both an expensive and time-consuming undertaking, Havens said, so having the assistance of the Arts Council when they revived the show this year was a huge help.
Despite time off for the pandemic, Havens said, quilters have been busy as ever, if not busier.
"Just because we weren't meeting doesn't mean we weren't sewing," Havens said.
They remained active in the community as well, Havens said of the guild members while pointing to the evidence of their involvement that sat piled up behind her. Guild quilters have been hard at working making bags and blankets for donation to local child advocacy center Jane's Place, Havens said, to donate to the kids the center assists.
In talking with social workers, Havens said, she learned that children oftentimes have few possessions of their own when they're made to leave their homes.
"(The children) have to grab their things, and they're put in a Walmart bag if they even have a plastic bag," Havens said. "They can put their things in them, and the child can have their own property."
Among the ornate and colorful quilted creations on display were some of those made by guild member Holley Schewe of LaVale, who's also part of a deaf quilters' group in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Schewe entered five of her creations into this year's show, she said, and three of them were selected to win ribbons.
Among Schewe's winning works of art was a rainbow-colored, three-tiered mobile that was recognized as honorable mention and for best use of color, as well as a massive, movie-themed quilt that won the judges' choice award. The latter, she said, was made for her son, an actor.
"I had to cut out each piece," explained Schewe of the mobile, demonstrating how she'd sewn pieces of fabric on both the back and front sides of each tier.
Dawn Heefner, an American Quilters Society-certified appraiser from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, said she was "so excited" to return to the Allegany County show after years off.
Having their quilts appraised, Heefner said, helps artists and collectors know exactly how much their pieces are worth. Many are often surprised by the value, she said.
"This is an incredibly talented crew, and it helps them know what the value is of their work," Heefner said. "It's important to know the value of your work as an artist, and these are indeed fiber artists. They aren't just quilt-makers. They're expressing themselves, but a lot of the time they don't know what it's worth, from an artistic viewpoint or from an insurance viewpoint."
Paula Rooks traveled from Glen Burnie to attend this year's show, her third. In tow with Rooks were dozens of plastic crates filled with fabric from her own personal collection to sell. While she's not much of a quilter herself, Rooks said, she loves to sew, and collects high-quality fibers from Indonesia, Africa and China.
Rooks said she enjoyed the "friendly" atmosphere at the show.
"It's a different environment," she said.
The Schoolhouse Quilt show will run Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $8.
