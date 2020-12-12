CUMBERLAND — “It’s been quite a party, ain’t it?”
Death isn’t something that calls for celebration, but the life Tim Rowan lived was quite a party. Rowan, 68, died on Nov. 23 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Rowan won over 500 games at the varsity level at Bishop Walsh over the course of 34 years, while being a mentor for youth on and off the field and as a beloved family member.
“Tim’s favorite show was Lonesome Dove,” said Tim’s brother, Joe. “There is a point in there where Augusta McCrae is dying and he said to his lifelong friend, Woodrow, ‘It’s been quite a party, ain’t it?’ Tim used that quote a lot.
“Our parents taught Tim, myself, and our sister, Mary Louise, what family is about. The three of us have never had an argument in our lives. I know people think that is hard to believe, but it is true. I know that Mary and I both feel like there is a piece missing from us now that he is gone. He was always the strong one, he always looked out for us and had our backs.”
Tim’s record on the field speaks for itself, as he and Joe Rowan served as co-head coaches of the Spartans to a 460-172-26 record from 1985 through 2018 with a pair of state championships, 20 City League titles, 20 Bi-State League crowns, 16 West Virginia/Maryland Bi-State titles and five Area championships.
The Spartans had a reign of dominance in Cumberland boys soccer where they shared or won outright the City League 14 times over 16 years from 1981 to 1996.
“I never thought when we started coaching together that it would last 36 years,” said Joe Rowan, factoring in the two years of junior varsity the Rowans coached. “When we were coaching we talked every day — 365 days a year about soccer and what we needed to do to get better. Tim was the ultimate head coach. He was the organizer. His energy was amazing. He dealt with parents and the school, which I hated to do. He really took being a mentor to the young men seriously and knew that the majority of players were not going to even get an education out of soccer. So he taught them much bigger things. For example, how to be a father, a husband, a brother, a man.
“People that did not know Tim before he was so affected with Parkinson’s did not know what an intense person he was. But the kids that played for him after he got Parkinson’s learned a great message — never give up, never give in. Keep fighting. His resilience was amazing. Tim was not only the greatest soccer coach in Allegany County but one of the greatest coaches, period. He did more for soccer in the area than any other coach has done. He was persistent in getting the major yearly awards recognized at the Dapper Dan. He helped get girls soccer started in the area. He then got the Dapper Dan to recognize the girls as well. Tim had a passion for coaching and helping.”
Prior to taking over the varsity team, the Rowans co-coached a pair of seasons at the junior varsity level, finishing with a 33-1 overall record.
“I really think it only worked because we were brothers and best friends,” Joe Rowan said of their longevity. “And we had ultimate respect for each other. We both are very intense coaches and we loved to win. We both knew that we were more than coaches to the young men — we were role models. We spent 3-4 hours a day with these kids so we knew what impact we would have on them.
“Tim was very good at player development and knowing what position players fit into. He was the good cop. I was good at practice and game situations. Tim was excellent at building character and self-esteem in our players. We would consult on all moves that we made in practice and in the games, and then came to an agreement on what was best for the team.”
Tim Rowan also coached the BW girls varsity team from 1999 to 2001, going 43-13-3 with three City titles, two Bi-State championships and an Area crown to push Tim Rowan’s overall varsity record to 503-185-29.
“It’s hard to say what wins really stick out with so many,” said Joe Rowan when asked about his favorite memories coaching alongside his brother, “but the 2000 state championship was special. The first win over Mount Savage at Savage was great. Back in those days, we would get up to 2,000 people at the games. At Savage, they would be lined up around the field four deep — it was amazing to play over there.
“The first win over Mountain Ridge at home. Any City win is special — what a great rivalry that we had with Allegany and Fort Hill.”
Coaches at every level dream of going out on top. The Rowans can say they did. Their last win came Oct. 21, 2018, in the state championship game of the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament.
A week after falling 5-1 to Goretti, Bishop Walsh got payback when it mattered most, defeating the Gaels, 2-1, for the state crown when Ethan Andreassen assisted Nick Fultz for the tying goal with 15:40 to play before Andreassen scored the championship-winner with 30 seconds left.
“We had a week to prepare for that game,” recalled Joe Rowan, “and I think it was an outstanding job by our players — and by Tim and I. Tim and I came up with a game plan and stuck to it and the kids executed it perfectly. We outplayed and outcoached them on that day and came out with a 2-1 win in the last 30 seconds to give us our 460th win.”
In addition to coaching, Tim Rowan stayed plenty busy off the field. At one time, he worked three jobs — as a professor at Allegany College and head of the Human Services program, part-time as a psychotherapist at the county health department and he ran a private practice — all while being a coach. He was also the author of three books.
“Character building, self-esteem, caring, respect and nurturing,” Joe Rowan said of some of his brother’s greatest qualities. “He always put the well-being of the kids first. Soccer was second. He was someone that they would turn to for advice even after graduating. He also did mental prep with the kids, a form of visual imaging and hypnotherapy. Tim was a trained hypnotherapist. He would help kids heal faster from injures with this, help them see themselves succeed. He did mental prep until his last coaching days.”
Dealing with the media comes with the job of head coach at the high school level, and it was one of the many things Tim Rowan handled with class.
“Two things come to my mind quickly when thinking of Tim Rowan,” said Mike Mathews, a former Cumberland Times-News sports reporter of 33 years. “One is commitment to the game of soccer. He cared greatly about not only his school, program and players, but for all of area soccer. Win, lose or draw, he was always complimentary of the opposing teams and players.
“There were no Players of the Year or All-Area teams or Area rankings before Tim’s coaching days. He helped organize and promote all of that.”
Shera Chandler, one of Tim Rowan’s three children in addition to Emily Linaburg and Vanessa Walker, remains the only player — girls or boys — to win the Player of the Year award three years in a row.
“The second thing is legacy,” Mathews continued. “His legacy is one of success that few can match. The number of wins, championships and Players of the Year produced are impressive. And that included a few years as the girls head coach as well. One of the things I know he cherished is that it was all accomplished with his brother, Joe, alongside him. They were a great team. Pretty fitting that their last game was a victory in the 2018 state championship game.”
In addition to the three Player of the Year honors achieved by his daughter, Tim Rowan had six boys soccer Player of the Year winners — Lee Mahle won it the first year it was handed out in 1991, Jason Helmstetter claimed it two years later, Andrew Searles shared the award in 1997, Eric Perlozzo won it in 2001, Gordon Hasslinger won in 2012 and Haven Mackie held a share of the award in 2014.
Tim Rowan’s legacy resonated with head coaches throughout the area, despite any on-field rivalries.
“When I heard about the passing of Coach Tim a lot of thoughts crossed my mind,” said Fort Hill boys soccer head coach Jim Hott. “It’s difficult to talk about Coach Tim without including Coach Joe. They worked so well as co-coaches and their teams were always well-prepared and talented. Our games were always close and very competitive and it’s a credit to both of them being a small school that our games were so competitive. The rivalry we had and continue to have with Bishop Walsh is as a result of their coaching.
“I considered Coach Tim not only as a well-respected colleague, but as a friend. He was more than just a coach to his players, former players, other coaches and people around the game of soccer. Coach Tim always made a point to ask me how my son was doing and he was always asking about our players and how they were doing. He was always very complimentary of our program and our players. Even after he retired from coaching, he remained in and around the game. Soccer in our area will not be the same without Coach Tim. I am saddened by his loss and I know he will be sorely missed by all.”
Following the retirement of the Rowans, Tim stuck around as director of soccer development at Bishop Walsh over the past two years, assisting at all levels of soccer from the youth to high school level and scratching the soccer itch that the Rowans have always had. Despite retirement, Tim Rowan continued to go to games and practices, even during the pandemic, and worked as a consultant of sorts from the JCP League level upward.
“He will be remembered for what he did for the kids off the field as well as on the field,” said Joe Rowan. “He will be remembered for the countless hours that he spent ‘life coaching’ all of us. He will be remembered for his passion, his hard work ethic, his resiliency, his positive attitude. He always put others first. He will be remembered as a friend. He and his teaching will live on in his brother, sister, children, grandchildren and former players. His effect will be long lasting. It is truly amazing what he had contributed to the area.
“Tim was also very proud of the coaching staff that we had. Other coaches would always complain about how many coaches we had. I think the truth is they loved Tim and wanted to be around him. Early on, Dr. Felipa and Dr. Dave Searles. More recently, Bill Harbel, Andy Tichnell, John McCormick, Dr. Paul Lin, Dr. Howard Strauss, Dr. Tom Chappell, John Stanley, Donnie Dunn, Rune Andreasen, Chris Fritz and Whitey Hoppert.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.