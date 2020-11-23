FROSTBURG — During Frostburg’s Thursday City Council meeting, representatives from Somerset Trust Company introduced themselves to the community and expounded on what they’re expecting going forward.
The company is planning to open two bank branches in Frostburg. One on Broadway will be the company’s 37th branch and another at the former Weimer used vehicle lot will be 38.
For now, said Chris Stoner, assistant vice president at Somerset Trust Company, the plan is to open the Weimer “hub branch” in mid-February, although, things could change due to COVID-19.
“We’re a community bank. We’ve been around since 1889,” said Stoner. “We’ve grown from the time I’ve been at the bank, for almost 14 years, from 10 branches.”
When the Broadway branch opens it will be drive-thru and walk-up appointment only, he said.
“It feels like home for us and it feels like a community we should be in and we’re really excited to come to the town,” said Michael Miller, who will be the branch manager at both branches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.