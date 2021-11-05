SOMERSET, Pa. — Whether the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill debated in Congress will deliver the funds needed to complete U.S. Route 219 seems to vary based on party lines.
But while views contradict among the region’s federal lawmakers, Somerset County’s commissioners said there’s no question whether they would support the passage of the bill that could mean millions in new funds toward the completion of a network of roads that includes Route 219 in Somerset County.
With the next step in developing the road — the final design and right-of way acquisition — carrying a $44 million price tag and Somerset County’s portion of Route 219 among a short list of Appalachian Development Highway System projects that could put that money to quick use in the coming years, the new funds could make a big difference, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
“It’s one more pot of money we’ll be able to pull from to move Route 219 forward,” Walker said. “Obviously, we want to get the entire cost of the (remaining 5 1/2 miles) project funded. But the next step is securing $44 million for the final design ... and this money could go a long way.”
As the infrastructure legislation is drafted, Pennsylvania would receive nearly $89 million toward its section of the Appalachian Development Highway System as well as the opportunity to compete for a share in a $500 million pot reserved for completing unfinished sections of highway.
Somerset County’s remaining two-lane segment of Route 219 — running 5 1/2 miles from Meyersdale through Salisbury to the Pennsylvania-Maryland line — fits that description.
According to Appalachian Regional Commission communications director Janiene Bohannon, the proposed funding would be the largest yearly appropriation to the Appalachian Development Highway System since 2011.
Traversing AppalachiaThe Appalachian Development Highway System was mapped out in 1965 to better connect a rural section of the nation isolated by its rugged terrain and distance from major interstates. At the time, one in three people in Appalachia lived in poverty and many communities along that corridor are still struggling with the issue today.
Just 9% of the Appalachian Development Highway System remains unfinished —approximately 270 miles of road across 11 Appalachian states.
But filling those gaps has often been a slow, piecemeal task.
Supporters note that small percentage stands in the way of the ability to move billions of dollars in goods through those regions, creating 47,000 jobs in the process.
But to some lawmakers and environmental groups, the highway system is viewed as wasteful spending – billions of dollars in road-building to connect sparsely populated areas.
In all but one of the past 10 years, through both the Trump and Obama administrations, the system didn’t receive a dime in designated funding, Bohannon said.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will change that.
It’s a renewed investment in repairing bridges and roads and building new ones nationwide after years that saw federal lawmakers instead focus on other priorities, he said it would restock or boost highway funding programs for the next five years — with projects targeted to improve rural roads, in general, including the ADHS system, Casey said.
PennDOT would also receive an $11 billion pot of funding over that period that could be used for any projects deemed a priority, his office said.
‘Crumbs’ or real money?Casey supports the bill, which is currently under review in the U.S. House.
“Somerset County should feel optimistic, and I intend to support them in securing these funds,” the senator said. “Combined, there’s more than enough to complete U.S. 219.”
But critics of the $1.2 trillion bill — including U.S. Rep John Joyce, R-Blair County, whose congressional district includes Somerset County — say the bill is also packed with “radical compromises” to get the measure through.
Joyce cited incentives to buy electric vehicles as one example.
The bill also proposes to build a network of charging stations nationwide to make it far easier for people to switch to electric vehicles.
Joyce said the bill doesn’t dedicate nearly enough to actual infrastructure — and would give Pennsylvania only a fraction of the $375 million the state should receive.
“I will not vote to give Pennsylvanians a fraction of what they deserve,” he said, maintaining that the “cost to complete” formula proposed to divvy up the ADHS money is outdated.
He said the bill won’t get his support. Instead, he is backing House Bill 4116, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. David Trone in June. It would direct the government to spend $1.75 billion over a five-year period ending in 2026 to help cover the cost to finish every remaining mile of the ADHS system.
“We can’t settle for crumbs,” Joyce said.
To Somerset County’s commissioners, those dollars are welcome.
The commissioners cited the county’s success in getting Route 219 through Somerset County and Maryland added to the Critical Rural Freight Corridor within the National Freight Strategic Plan. It’s another designation that could yield a source of funding needed to complete Route 219.
Maryland is also partnering with Pennsylvania in the push to complete the final segment after adding a new roundabout interchange and a one-mile section of four-lane north of Interstate 68, and just south of the Pennsylvania line.
Casey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — who has been jockeying for highway dollars to complete a section of the ADHS in West Virginia — also introduced a Senate version of H.B. 4116 that mirrors the bill Trone and Joyce are backing.
