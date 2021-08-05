My husband, Jim, and I have two little yorkies name Faith and Hope. They are such a blessing in our lives and we love them dearly. One thing about them, though, is that they hate riding in the car.
As I have mentioned in a previous article, every time we take them somewhere, Faith shakes tremendously and gets so scared and Hope literally gets car sick. There is no easing their anxiety even though we tell them everything will be OK.
As I was sitting with them one calm, quiet morning, I realized that they had no idea the storm that was about to hit their little world. Not a physical storm but one that was about to invade their lives, that being the dreaded car ride. I had to take them to the groomer and little did they know what they were in for. I didn’t have the heart to tell them about the jaunt they were about to experience because I didn’t want to escalate their anxiety and steal their peace.
This whole thing got me thinking about our lives. Maybe it is best we don’t know what is ahead for us, what storms are on the horizon, because if we did we would become fearful and nervous. We would lose our peace and become anxious and worried. There is nothing in our lives that God doesn’t know about and he is in complete control. He will see us through whatever comes our way so we don’t really need to know. Whatever happens, he will be with us and help us through it. Living one day at a time and not worrying about tomorrow will help us take each day as it comes.
There are two promises in the Bible that we can cling to when we come upon a storm and become fearful. In the Old Testament Book of Isaiah 43:2 it says, “ Don’t be afraid. You are mine. When you go through deep waters and great trouble I will be with you.” And Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “Do not be afraid or discouraged for the Lord is the one who goes before you. He will not fail or forsake you.” These tell us that when we go through difficulties, God will be with us. He goes before us in the storms and will carry us through each and every one. How comforting to know these powerful truths.
Back to Faith and Hope. They don’t always know they are about to take a ride in the car and I wish they would understand that it isn’t all that bad and that they will arrive home safely each time. So it is with us. Maybe it is best we don’t know about every storm we will face or what road we will be traveling, but it won’t be too bad because one day we will reach our heavenly destination. All we need to know is that God is with us and his grace will see us through!
Candee Armburster is a resident of Cresaptown and writes occasional faith-based columns for the Times-News.
