OAKLAND — After making a pair of free throws near the end of the third quarter to take a two-point advantage into the fourth, Southern outscored Mountain Ridge 16-1 in the deciding frame, claiming a 50-33 victory on Thursday night at Ram Arena in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I championship game.
Southern's big three — Isaac Upole, Cory Ashby and Bryson Wilt — combined for 42 points, with 23 coming in the second half.
"It was fun," said Rams head coach Tom Bosley. "To me, it was a lot of fun. It was a great atmosphere. This is a great place to play. If you're a kid on either team, you have to be really excited to play. How could you not be?
"I thought they were very prepared for what they tried to do to take away our strengths, and we were prepared to take away their strengths. We put a lot of emphasis on trying to play Sean (Brown). I thought we did a good job on him. It was a great game, great atmosphere and a nice opportunity for us. Fortunately, we came out on top and we get to play Saturday."
Upole led the way with a game-high 18 points on five field goals, including the Rams' only two 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, where they shot 16 of 24 on 24 Mountain Ridge fouls. The Miners were 8 of 10 from the stripe on nine Southern fouls. Ashby tacked on 14 points on six baskets and 2 for 7 from the line.
"Isaac shoots 80-some (percent) at the free-throw line, so does Bryson Wilt," said Bosley. "But those two guys (Upole and Ashby) are horses in our area, because there's a lot of bigs in our area. And I thought they (Mountain Ridge) did a nice job making it difficult for us inside with their big kids, doubling down and playing certain people.
"Overall, (our) guys just love to compete. Cory Ashby competes ... all of our kids compete. They can't wait. They've paid a price. Those that work the hardest are the last to surrender."
Wilt was the Rams' high scorer on Tuesday night with 28 points in a 69-39 triumph over Allegany in the region semifinals. He finished Thursday night with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half, but he found other ways to get involved, dishing out assists and thriving on defense against a stingy Mountain Ridge backcourt.
"What happened is they denied him the ball and made it difficult for him to score, at least getting into shooting range," said Bosley. "We ran some sets at the end to help him because we have the most confidence in he and Isaac and Cory. Those three guys score for us. When we get Bryson on a perimeter jumper, then we have two bigs going to the glass. Cory Ashby got a couple of putbacks because of that.
"Bryson, he is just a complete player. If it's a night where he can get the ball inside and hurt them, he'll do that. If it's a night where he has to shoot, then he'll do that. I thought his overall effort was great and his overall game was really good."
Brown led the Miners with 17 points on five field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Brady Weimer and Nathaniel Washington tacked on five apiece.
The Rams came out red hot behind a standing-room-only crowd at Ram Arena, opening the game on a 10-1 run.
Wilt scored the game's first points on a close two-pointer from the corner at 6:20, and Brown knocked down a free throw at 6:01, before Upole got the Rams going on an 8-0 dart with a driving floater, followed by three baskets from underneath the hoop by Ashby, with two of them coming on putbacks.
Jeff McKenzie ended the run with a layin at 3:31 and the Miners closed the opening stanza on a 4-0 run after Weimer sank a pair of free throws to bring Mountain Ridge within five, 10-5, at the end of the first period.
The Miners trailed 14-7 early in the second before Brown brought the Miners back to within one with a pair of free throws, followed by a left-handed layup at the six-minute mark and a fastbreak bucket by Weimer at 5:20.
Southern's Caden Taylor went to the free-throw line 18 seconds later to start the one-and-one trips to the foul line at 5:02, sinking both shots and ending the run with a 16-13 lead. Taylor finished with six points, shooting 6 of 8 from the stripe.
Both teams scored seven apiece to close out the half, where Southern held a 23-20 advantage.
The Rams' Caid Andrews got a steal to open the second half, but slipped on the other end of the court and was called for traveling. Brown responded with a deep 3-pointer from the left elbow to tie the game at 7:16.
After a block by Brown and, later, another defensive stop, Washington gave the Miners their first lead as the clock ticked past the six-minute mark on a fastbreak layin.
Upole evened things at 25-apiece with a layup at 5:34 and put Southern back in front with a triple from the left corner at 4:45.
Washington answered with a 3-pointer of his own from the left elbow to put the score at 28-apiece.
Ashby answered with a layup but Brown tied things up at 30-30 with a steal and a layup at the 2:20 mark. Brown's layup was Mountain Ridge's final basket of the night.
Wilt got a steal and a layup on the Miners' next possession, but Mountain Ridge tied it up again when Brown was fouled coming out of a timeout and knocked down both shots at the 1:32 mark.
Taylor gave the Rams the lead for good when he sank a free throw with 56 seconds to play in the frame and made the back end of a pair of shots from the stripe with 2.9 seconds left, which gave Southern a 34-32 advantage heading into the fourth.
"We have them right where we want them," Bosley said he told his team between quarters. "I said that so psychologically they would feel good about the little run we just made. I told them that now we really have to lock down defensively. There's no concern for foul situations, no concern for how many (fouls) you may have. We're concerned with the matchups. Do your job and make sure you limit them to one shot, no second shots. I thought we did that pretty well."
Andrews, arguably Southern's best defender and the player who guarded Brown for a large portion of the night, picked up his fourth foul in the opening minute of the fourth, causing potential matchup problems for the Rams. Not accordding to Bosley, however.
"All along we had three guys that were going to guard Sean, and in a certain order, (and) it was based on foul trouble," he said. "Caid had him as long as he was at least controlling him because he's obviously their biggest threat. ... In our area, he's really, really hard to defend. But we'll probably see a lot of that going forward — athleticism and things like that. Sean is a really nice young man. He's one of those that you really like competing with or competing against because he's such a nice young man."
Upole was fouled at 7:10 for the Miners' seventh foul of the half, meaning the Rams would be at the free-throw line the rest of the way.
Upole sank both shots — where Southern was 7 of 9 in the quarter — to jumpstart a 9-0 run.
Wilt started heating up, knocking down a pair of free throws less than a minute later and getting a floater to fall that forced Mountain Ridge to call timeout with 5:49 to play and Southern up 40-32.
Ashby made a free throw after the Miners collected their 10th foul, putting the Rams into the double bonus, and Wilt hit a left corner field goal to send his team in front 43-32.
Weimer made a foul shot at 4:33 to end the run and pull the Miners to within 10, but Upole responded with the dagger on a four-point play after the sophomore lefty knocked down a triple from the top of the arc, was fouled on the attempt, and sank the free throw.
Ashby made a free throw and Josiah Hebb beat the shot clock on a layup for the game's final points.
Southern (21-3 overall) is the top overall seed in the state quarterfinals following a coin toss to decide the top seed. The Rams will host Surrattsville (12-10) on Saturday, 6 p.m., for a trip to the state semifinals at the University of Maryland's Xfinity Center.
"1A in the state of Maryland, that final eight is loaded," said Bosley. "To us, it doesn't matter who you play because going forward it gets tougher and tougher, as it should. I think a close game helped us tonight. I think the closeness of tonight's game, going forward, we haven't been in a lot of those.
"Our schedule has definitely been more difficult than most teams in our area, so that's helped us. When you play the likes of Notre Dame, at Notre Dame, and you go over to Trinity, a very good opponent ... our Christmas tournament was loaded with good teams. That helps us. Right now, we don't know who we're going to play. In reality, we probably don't care."
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
