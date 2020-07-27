Southern's Isaac Upole commits to West Virginia

OAKLAND — Multi-sport Southern Rams star Isaac Upole made the biggest decision of his life up to this point on Thursday, committing to play baseball at West Virginia University.
With a fastball reaching as high as 90 mph on the gun, a towering 6-foot-5 frame and room to grow — not to mention it all being delivered from the coveted left side of the rubber — it’s no surprise the Mountaineers needed a pitcher like Upole in their arsenal.
“It’s a big relief. I was talking to a bunch of schools all the time, now I can finally say I’m committed,” Upole said, “making my dream come true being a D1 athlete.”
On the basketball court, Upole helped the Rams earn a trip to College Park in the Maryland state semifinals before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
And although that same virus also put a stop on Upole’s sophomore campaign on the mound and at first base in the spring, there’s little doubt he’s even better on a baseball diamond.
West Virginia’s coaches couldn’t agree more.
“They really like my velocity, big frame,” Upole said. “They really like that about me. They also really like my work ethic, they told me they saw a lot of improvement since the last time they saw me.”
In WVU head coach Randy Mazey’s eighth season at the helm, the team went 11-5 in the COVID-19-shortened campaign. In his last full year, Mazey led the Mountaineers to a 38-22 record and the honor of hosting an NCAA Regional — the program’s first as a home site since 1955.
Upole talked primarily with Mazey and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Steve Sabins throughout his recruitment process.
Since first spotting him dealing at the Perfect Game WWBA 15u National Championships in Georgia as a member of the Tri-State Arsenal — an effort that landed him on the All-Tournament team — the Mountaineer staff stayed in touch.
Upole made the All-Tournament team at the same tourney again the next year, improved his velocity by a few ticks and rose up the Perfect Game top-500 player list all in the span of a year, making it hard for WVU to not take notice.
“They showed a lot of interest in me, so I figured it was the right time,” Upole said. “I’ve been talking to them for over a year.”
It’s safe to say the feeling was mutual, and Upole pulled the trigger over Twitter last week.
“After a lot of thinking and prayers, I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at West Virginia University,” he wrote on Twitter. “Most importantly I want to thank God but also my family, coaches and teammates!”
With Upole’s rapid improvement, a jump to professional baseball out of high school isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility. Still, he isn’t getting ahead of himself.
For now, it’s a day of celebration for Upole, who is fully on board with heading up I-68 to Morgantown, West Virginia, and continuing his career as a Mountaineer.
“The ultimate goal is to get to the big leagues,” Upole said. “If I get drafted high enough, I’ll take the offer, but if not I’ll be happy to go play college ball at WVU.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
