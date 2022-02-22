SWANTON — Bob Spear, 76, of Swanton, is running as a Democratic candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates in District 1A. Spear’s campaign is based on one overriding issue: Democracy!
“Do you believe in democracy?,” asks the candidate. “Should we live in a democracy? If we in Western Maryland believe in the principles and values we learned as youngsters and wish to impart to our children, then the answer is an unequivocal Yes. In 2022, it has come down to only this: If we want to keep our democracy, then we must fight for it.”
As the slogan goes, “VOTE BLUE in ’22!”
Bob and his young family began camping in Western Maryland in 1972 and bought their home on Deep Creek Lake in 1985, where Bob and his wife Mary Helen still live year-round. They are both active in the community, serving as Mountain Hosts at Wisp, volunteering for the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival as well as the annual Art & Wine Festival, and helping to organize the Victorian Chautauqua in Mountain Lake Park. Until announcing his candidacy, Bob was also treasurer for the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee.
A retired computer professor from Prince George’s Community College with degrees from Notre Dame, Georgetown and George Mason universities, Spear has a long-standing interest in politics and is committed to alerting the citizens of Western Maryland to the dangers facing our democracy and what is necessary to preserve it. He recently completed the 4th edition of his political commentary, “21st Century Common Sense: A Bold Reform Agenda for our Broken, Gridlocked, Dysfunctional, and Boring Politics” (see 21CommonSense.org).
Bob supports universal and affordable health care, accessible mental health services, affordable housing, voting rights and civil rights, the Equal Rights Amendment, broadband for all, economic and cultural diversity, rural economic development, enhanced educational opportunities, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, affordable childcare, racial equity and civility in politics.
With 35 years as a college teacher and writer, Spear authored many publications on computer programming, instructional technology, distance learning and cybersecurity. After his retirement in 2008, he was executive director and then senior adviser to National CyberWatch Center at PGCC, where he founded and chaired the only annual national academic conference on cybersecurity education in community colleges.
A world traveler, Bob has lived in Austria and Iran, has worked on education projects in Denmark, Norway and Ethiopia, as well as USAID projects in Poland, Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia and Botswana, and has visited dozens of other countries all over the globe. Always interested in politics, these experiences have informed and broadened his perspective and will contribute to his effectiveness in Annapolis.
The campaign website is www.Spear4Delegate.com, and the Facebook page is “Spear 4 Delegate.”
