SPRINGS, Pa. — The holiday season is a time for many traditions, including baking and building gingerbread houses. For a Springs couple, those traditions have taken on new meaning and a sizable project.
When Terry and Sharon Livengood purchased a property near their home they discovered a hidden gem in an old garage. That garage has been transformed into a holiday gingerbread house that is garnering attention of passers-by from near and far.
“When we purchased the property, we tore down the house but left the garage stand,” Sharon Livengood said. “It was made of bricks and tiles from Otto Brick and Tile and was something my husband thought he could preserve. And, he worked at Otto Brick and Tile as a teenager.”
Initially, Terry Livengood made minor improvements but as he continued to work he discovered the building was more stable than expected and possessed more charm than the Livengoods had first recognized.
“Terry repaired the gable window and began putting a small light in the window and then started adding decorations each month or so and changed the lights to go with the holidays,” Sharon Livengood said. “We heard from a lot of people and they seemed to really like the changes he had made and the decorations. At Christmas last year, he put up a tree and that got a lot of attention.”
That same Christmas, Terry Livengood received some interesting gifts from their youngest daughter, Heather. She gave her dad some decorations, including ribbons and bulbs, and told him he had a “gingerbread project” to start.
“Terry toyed with the idea and thought about how he could use those items to make the garage look like a gingerbread house. It quickly evolved and soon he was shopping for more and more items for the ‘project,’” Sharon said.
As the Livengoods scoured local crafts stores for supplies, Terry’s vision grew and soon he had a plan to put into action.
In October, he began the “project” in earnest and transformed the humble garage into a life-sized gingerbread house. He plans to leave his creation up until after the new year.
Sharon Livengood has her own ties to gingerbread, but in a slightly different manner. She and her daughters made and sold homemade gingersnaps and spearmint, peppermint and pennyroyal tea for the annual Springs Folk Festival. Most years, Sharon Livengood baked 300 dozen cookies.
Terry and Sharon shared their love of all things gingerbread on Dec. 5 when they welcomed guests to the gingerbread house and gave guests samples of Sharon’s gingersnaps.
“When we heard about the Springs Mennonite Church ‘Light Up the Night’ we wanted to be a part of sharing the holiday spirit,” Sharon Livengood said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.