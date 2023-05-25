CUMBERLAND — Finishing touches were put on the Allegany County Fairgrounds Wednesday in preparation for the four-day DelFest bluegrass and Americana music festival, which kicks off Thursday.
Organizers of the 15th festival, including namesake Del McCoury’s management team at Rainmaker Music, say they schedule entertainment to offer a wide variety of musical genres, including country, soul, R&B, old time, singer/songwriter soft rock and jam band sounds.
“It looks like a great weekend,” said Barb Buehl, the local DelFest liaison. “I tell anyone who hasn’t been to DelFest, I think they’d be so pleasantly surprised if they came out. A lot of people think it is just traditional bluegrass, and there is some there, but there is so much more.”
The festival, which continues through Sunday night, features three stages. The largest, the Grandstand Stage, includes large video displays on both sides. The smaller Potomac Stage is adjacent to the multi-purpose building and the Music Hall Stage is located inside the multi-purpose building.
Thirty-two acts are scheduled to perform, beginning Thursday at 4:15 p.m. with the Del McCoury Band’s traditional soundcheck. The band, led by the 84-year-old McCoury, typically takes requests from the crowd during the informal set.
Music will continue on the Grandstand Stage throughout the evening, with Sierra Hull, Trampled by Turtles and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.
Grandstand acts on Friday begin at noon and include Cris Jacobs, Lindsay Lou, KellerGrass featuring The Hellbenders, Rising Appalachia, the Del McCoury Band and The California Honeydrops.
Saturday performers at the Grandstand include AJ Lee & Blue Summit at noon, followed by the Tim O’Brien Band, Sierra Ferrell, The Infamous Stringdusters, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and the Travelin’ McCourys.
On Sunday, also starting at noon, Dre and the Gospel Collective, The Broomestix, Peters Rowan & The Free Mexican Airforce with Los Texmaniacs, Molly Tuttle, the Del McCoury Band and Sam Bush are scheduled at the Grandstand.
For the night owls, there are late shows from two bands each night beginning at 12:15 a.m. Some of the highlights include Keller Williams with the Hellbenders on Thursday, The Infamous Stringdusters on Friday night, The California Honeydrops on Saturday and The Travelin’ McCourys Sunday night.
“I think that the biggest surprise when people attend for the first time, they say, ‘I had no idea,’” said Buehl.
In addition to music, DelFest has yoga, reiki and vinyasa classes as well as children’s activities. Dozens of vendors sell everything from food and drinks to hats, clothing, jewelry and musical instruments.
For more information visit DelFest.com.
