CUMBERLAND — Starbucks on National Highway in LaVale will open Sept. 16, a company spokesperson said Thursday.
The store is located at 1263 National Highway, just off Interstate 68, beside a Taco Bell and Ledo Pizza. Construction of the store was slowed by the recent supply chain issues that impacted building materials.
"This location will employ 25 partners (employees) and feature a drive thru and café," the spokesperson said via email.
Starbucks Corp., the world's largest chain of coffee houses, is an American multinational retailer and roaster headquartered in Seattle.
The company has nearly 34,000 stores in 80 countries, 15,444 of which are located in the United States, according to 2021 statistics. Of Starbucks' U.S.-based stores, over 8,900 are company-operated, while the remainder are licensed.
