CUMBERLAND — Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday $25.5 million in grants for 40 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects across Maryland, including $1.2 million for the C&O Canal Towpath in Allegany County.
The fiscal year 2024 grants include $20.8 million in federal funding for 22 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and the Recreational Trails Program, and $4.7 million in state funding for 18 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
“To grow our economy and attract a world-class workforce, we need to build new pathways from home to work to leisure,” Moore said in a news release. “An investment in making Maryland more livable is an investment in making Maryland more competitive. I’m proud of the strong bonds we’ve built between leaders at the local, state and federal levels to secure this funding.”
The Transportation Alternatives Program is a federally funded discretionary grant program for community projects designed to strengthen the transportation system. Grants can assist projects that create bicycle and pedestrian facilities, convert abandoned railway corridors to pedestrian trails, mitigate highway runoff and other transportation-related enhancements.
The TAP grants include $1.2 million for rehabilitation of 11 miles of the C&O Canal Towpath in Allegany County.
The Recreational Trails Program is another federal program providing funds for all types of recreational trails, including pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian, off-highway vehicle and paddle sports.
Under provisions of the grant, states must award 40% of allocations for projects that facilitate diverse recreational trail use, 30% for activities related to motorized recreation and 30% for activities related to non-motorized recreation.
The RTP grants include $420,000 for the Western Region Multi-year Trail Maintenance Program in Allegany and Garrett counties.
In addition, $40,000 has been awarded for construction of a skills progression mountain bike trail for Broadford Park Trail System in Oakland.
“In order to comprehensively serve our communities, Maryland’s transportation network must include high-quality, convenient and equitable bike and pedestrian access,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We’re working every day to create a transportation network that serves all users, whether they’re driving, walking, biking, scooting or using mobility devices. We’re excited to support local projects that help expand that network at the grassroots level.”
