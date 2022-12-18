CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties will receive a combined $6.8 million for economic development projects, part of a $50 million grant package announced Wednesday by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Included in the Allegany County projects was $1 million for the renovation of 19 Frederick St., which has been vacant since the Allegany County Human Resources and Development Commission moved into a new building on Virginia Avenue in 2009.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said last week that a developer has been interested in the building, but declined to release details. City officials have said it could become a mixed-use commercial and residential facility if a deal comes to fruition.
“We are thrilled that we got the grant,” Morriss said, “but we have been discussing with a developer the idea of redoing 19 Frederick totally with private funds. But if that doesn’t work out, this grant will be a substantial help. Either way, whether we use the grant money or the private developer goes through the process by themselves, it really looks promising.”
Morriss said the fund could “help with the roof, electrical, the elevator ... anything like that.”
The grants from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund will benefit 114 economic development projects in rural counties. Overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by five rural regional councils, the grant package was designed to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and create jobs.
“Back in 2014, when I was first running for governor, I said that if I was elected the war on Rural Maryland would be over, and that communities that had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten,” Hogan said. “We have made good on that promise, delivering unprecedented investments to our rural communities.”
Funds were awarded for five projects in Allegany County totaling $3.5 million and four projects in Garrett County totaling $3.3 million.
Allegany College of Maryland was awarded $480,300 for expansion of its nursing program. The funding will allow the school to fully implement a weekend hybrid program to prepare qualified nurses to enter the workforce.
The funding is also designed to support the enhancement of clinical simulation equipment at the Cumberland campus and at the Garrett nursing education site.
The Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development was awarded $100,000 for a tech incubator in Frostburg and $671,000 to build four shovel-ready lots at Frostburg Industrial Park, where Berkeley Springs Instruments and the Sierra Hygeine Co. are currently located.
Allegany County government will receive $1.2 million to construct shovel-ready pad sites at the Barton Business Park on U.S. Route 220.
The Garrett Growers Cooperative, a group of vegetable farmers that sell local produce to restaurants, retail outlets and wholesale, will receive $70,000 to keep produce cool from harvest to delivery.
“A shared use facility that provides food-safe areas for washing, drying, culling, packing, storing and shipping with appropriate temperatures and humidity levels for many types of products would help local farm businesses expand and thrive,” according to the governor’s office. “The facility could serve as a place for food processing innovations and experimentation that allows for economic food product development.”
Other projects funding in Garrett County include $2.9 million to county government for construction of a shell building to allow for business expansion and start-up at the Keyser’s Ridge Business Park; $236,000 to Garrett College for equipment upgrades for the continuing education program offered at the Mountaintop Truck Driving Institute; and $60,000 for digital upgrades at Garrett County Public Utilities.
