It’s Election Day. Get live updates at www.times-news.com Local results are gathered by our staff and statewide, congressional district and presidential election results are reported and winners declared by The Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.
State, national race winners declared by The Associated Press
- Cumberland Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CRESAPTOWN - Vernon Roosevelt Farris, 90, of Cresaptown, died Nov. 3, 2020, at Cumberland Healthcare Center. Visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Cresaptown, Thursday, Nov. 5, 6-8p.m. Graveside service at Broadfording Memorial Gardens, Hagerstown, Friday, at noon.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Garrett man run over after drug deal interrupted
- Cumberland man arrested on child abuse, assault charges
- Body found in Garrett County woods identified as missing W.Va. man
- Suspect sought in Corriganville Sheetz armed robbery
- City resident seriously injured in home invasion; suspect arrested
- Mineral COVID-19 trends worrisome, administrator says
- New craft brewery opens in Little Orleans
- Rawlings man charged with setting mobile home fire
- Maryland 2020 black bear harvest down from recent years
- Grow West breaks ground on facility expansion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.