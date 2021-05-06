CUMBERLAND — Maryland residents can get vaccinated at any of the state’s mass vaccination sites without an appointment, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, as the state approached 5 million vaccinations administered.
“We are in a new phase of our vaccination effort where we are focused on making sure that no arm is left behind,” Hogan said. “Walk-ups have been an incredibly successful tool, and we are now able to make them available at all of our mass vaccination sites across the state. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”
The state had administered more than 4.99 million COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 62.5% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 85% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
In Allegany County, about 29% of residents are fully vaccinated, and about 32.5% of residents have had at least one dose, according to the county health department.
The nearest mass vaccination site to Cumberland is located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets.
Closer to home, a walk-in clinic will be held at the Mount Savage Fire Company from 9 a.m. to noon today, with the Moderna vaccine administered. On Friday, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available during a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at the multipurpose building at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Both clinics are open to county residents age 18 and older.
The health department reported 16 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 6,868. The county’s positivity rate was 5.19%, above the state average of 3.71%.
Mobile testing program
The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday launched a free mobile COVID-19 testing program to enhance testing engagement and access in underserved communities statewide.
The program comprises two mobile testing teams that will visit each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions over the next 12 weeks.
“As we continue to vaccinate more Marylanders, we are also racing against the spread of more contagious COVID variants,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Testing, along with contact tracing, are parallel efforts that remain critical to our ability to identify and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks and will enable us to end the pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.