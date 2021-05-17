CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday.
Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built.
The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an attached garage, a radio tower and enhanced security features, including a secured sallyport for the movement of prisoners from vehicles to the building.
It was built in the same spot as the former barrack, which had served state police since 1956.
There will be a formal commissioning ceremony scheduled for later this summer.
