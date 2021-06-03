CUMBERLAND — For the first time since spring 2020, Maryland health officials on Wednesday reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections.
In a news release, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office called the 65 new cases “another major milestone as the state emerges from the pandemic.”
The state hadn’t added fewer than 100 cases since March 25, 2020. Health officials reported 101 news cases Tuesday and 249 Monday.
Statewide, there have been 460,060 cases, 7,008 in Allegany County and 2,034 in Garrett.
Testing totals were also down, with an average of just over 7,100 conducted daily Sunday-Tuesday, according to state data.
The seven-day positivity rate Tuesday was 1.44% statewide, 3.49% in Allegany County and 1.7% in Garrett County.
The case rate per 100,000 was 2.79 statewide, the first time it’s been under 3 since March 30, 2020. Allegany County’s case rate was 3.85 and Garrett’s 1.97.
The state has administered more than 6.1 million vaccinations, including one dose to 88.7% of senior citizens and 70.3% of adults.
Walk-in clinics
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Mount Savage Fire Company today from 9 a.m. to noon and at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Both clinics will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as well as second doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine and are open to those 18 and older. Those getting their second dose of Moderna should bring their COVID vaccination card with them to the clinic.
Additionally, two walk-in clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks at the Allegany County Health Department in the Willowbrook Office Complex Community Room. On Tuesday, from 1 to 6 p.m., a Pfizer vaccine clinic will be held, open to ages 12 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. On June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., a Moderna vaccine clinic will be held.
