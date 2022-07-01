CUMBERLAND, Md. — The two Republican candidates for state Senate District 1 shared views on local and state issues during a public forum Wednesday held at Allegany College of Maryland.
Del. Mike McKay and Jake Shade, Allegany County commission president, participated in the event sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
District 1 consists of Allegany and Garrett counties and Washington County west of Hagerstown.
The question and answer session, scheduled for an hour, lasted 35 minutes.
Topics like abortion rights, gun control, sports betting licenses, crime and education were bypassed for questions largely on economic issues.
One of the candidates will be eliminated in the July 19 primary election. The winner will face Garrett County businessman Michael Dreisbach, the lone Democrat running for the seat, in the Nov. 8 general election.
McKay and Shade are vying to fill the seat of Sen. George Edwards, who is stepping down after nearly four decades in Annapolis, including 16 as a senator.
The candidates revealed their supporters among the current elected officials with Shade stating Edwards was supporting him, while McKay revealed that Del. Wendell Beitzel is backing him. The Times-News confirmed by a phone call with Beitzel that he is supporting McKay.
McKay served one term as an Allegany County commissioner and is in his second as the District 1C representative in the House of Delegates, which extends from South Cumberland east to Williamsport in Washington County.
Shade was first elected to the county commission in 2014 and is serving his second four-year term.
The candidates were asked about progress with broadband expansion.
"I think the number one issue, we have to (realize), as adults, as leaders in the county, is that broadband is just as important as water, sewer and roads," McKay said. "We have to come together as the entities that represent Allegany County, and know that we have to be committed to this. Every part of the county matters and has to have some form of broadband whether it be line of sight or traditional fiber being laid or wireless fix.
"Working with the Maryland Broadband Cooperative there are lots of opportunities for our citizens to pool those resources. But I don't believe there has been a good communication in understanding all the different opportunities that are available. That is something we need to work on.
"Two years ago we got $300 million that was put toward broadband through the state of Maryland — $5.2 million is already put toward projects in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. So local and state government is doing a good job. But until we decided that broadband is as important as water, sewer and roads, we're just trying to put a Band-Aid on it."
Shade said part of what the county did with coronavirus relief funding was quickly put it back into the community.
"Connect Allegany is the broadband piece, it's $1 million," he said. "We also did our Invest Allegany, which was for older blighted properties to get them back up. Both of those programs are just unique to Allegany County. I can't stress that enough. This isn't something that every county is doing.
"We made a conscious decision at the county that broadband is important and we need to invest in it.
"There is also a pot of money for people that may need broadband on their street," Shade said. "If they get an estimate ... the county will pay 50%. It's a one-time thing. A lot of the places that were easy to get broadband to have been done, so now it is the smaller pockets."
The candidates were asked how they would work to ensure voices in Western Maryland were heard?
"The best way to make sure our voice is heard in Annapolis is walking the walk," McKay said. "As a member of the delegation, I have represented all of Allegany and Washington counties. I have been to every chicken dinner and every community event. Heck, if I'm invited to a birthday party, I'm going to your birthday party. Why? Because I want to hear what the constituents have to say and get a pulse on all of District 1. I'm committed to be a full-time senator.
"One of the things I have done as a delegate is that I presented a 90-day report to each and every town and municipality to tell the folks what I have done as your representative in Annapolis.
"I pledge to meet with each and every town and municipality three times a year. So whether you are in Garrett County, in Kitzmiller ... or Lonaconing, where the people know me and have seen me, first as county commissioner then as a member of the delegation. The people of Washington County, whether they're in Big Pool or Clear Spring ... those are the ways I will continue to make sure they are heard in Annapolis and their impact is as big as possible."
Allegany County has a chance to have its first state senator in years, Shade said.
"You represent a large swath of people," he said. "You have to have a plan and you have to have ideas. What an incredible opportunity. I plan to treat all of Western Maryland equally.
"We only get one state senator. It is so, so important to have someone who will advocate for that. I'm still frankly concerned over the whole (annexation by) West Virginia thing," referring to an effort last year by some Western Maryland lawmakers, including McKay, to explore the annexation of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties into West Virginia.
"I think it hurts us tremendously. I think the fact we would go to Charleston without telling anyone and the next year come back and put our hand out for money ... I don't think it's going to work. I don't think you can be an effective representative and get money from the state of Maryland when you don't want to be a part of the state of Maryland."
