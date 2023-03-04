CUMBERLAND — Strong winds that moved through the region early Saturday downed trees and power lines and left thousands without electricity.
At 9:30 a.m. in Allegany County, 7,729 Potomac Edison customers were without power with the hardest hit areas, including Cumberland, Frostburg and LaVale. In Mineral County, West Virginia, 4,663 customers were affected with 3,000 of those in the Keyser area.
Volunteer firefighters across both counties were busy clearing trees and checking electrical hazards. Numerous roads were blocked prompting the Allegany County 911 center to activate its Emergency Call Mode just after 8 a.m. Firefighters at all stations in the county were called to staff their stations due to the large number of emergency calls dispatchers were receiving.
Structural damage also was reported at Frostburg Fire Department Station No. 1 on South Water Street. Firefighters, including the county structural collapse team, were called there at 8:50 a.m.
A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until 4 p.m. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph were reported with some reaching more than 50 mph.
