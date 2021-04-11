Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.