FRIENDSVILLE — Firefighters from numerous companies were called to a Nugent Lane property early Sunday for a reported house fire.
Firefighters reported a "working fire" at the home following dispatch by the Garrett County 911 Center at 2:47 a.m.
In Mineral County, West Virginia, firefighters were called to an Oak Street home in Elk Garden at about 12:20 a.m. for a reported fire in a house.
Further details on both blazes were not available.
