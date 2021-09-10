Twenty years ago, Lisa Peskin of Cumberland was in New York City. She had been sent there by a financial institution she worked for to attend several banking conferences — one of which was held very early on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. This particular meeting was on the 61st floor of the South Tower — also known as Tower Two — of the World Trade Center.
“The day before had been ugly and it poured rain. Tuesday was beautiful,” Peskin said. “You could see for miles. I was looking out the window at the Statue of Liberty in the harbor. The view was magnificent. I remember seeing all of these papers all of a sudden outside the window and at first I thought someone dropped flyers from a plane and then I noticed the papers were on fire.”
Peskin and her colleaques who were also attending the meeting were then gathered into a room together where they were told a plane had struck the North Tower next door and as a safety precaution, the people in the South Tower needed to calmly begin to evacuate. While descending the stairs of the building, Peskin traversed 15 flights when the evacuation procedure reached a new level of urgency.
“As we were going down the stairs it was dark, hot and crowded and there were these announcements being made but you couldn’t hear what was being said. I was at the 45th floor when the second plane hit our building,” she recalled. “The building rocked violently back and forth. People became panicked.”
Reaching the 10th floor, Peskin was greeted by thicker smoke and the voices and limbs of firemen, reaching out to people to guide them the rest of the way out of the building.
“They led us through this maze-type of exit. Once outside, I crossed the street and looked up and saw the building with this big gaping hole,” she said. “I was out of the building only seven minutes before it fell. One minute it was there and the next it was gone.”
Peskin said it wasn’t until later that she realized the impact of the day and even fully realized what had just occurred.
“I was confused at first and the fear came later. At the time I was going through it, I didn’t know what was going on and that was probably a good thing to not know,” she said. “It actually became harder to deal with after the fact.”
A version of Lisa Peskin’s story appears in the September edition of Allegany Magazine — an issue commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Shane Riggs is the managing editor of Allegany Magazine.
