CORRIGANVILLE — No injuries were reported early Monday when a masked suspect brandished a knife and robbed a clerk at the Sheetz convenience store at state Routes 36 and 35 in Corriganville.
The suspect was believed to have left the area on foot following the incident that was reported to police at about 2 a.m.
Police broadcasted a description of the suspect, a white male who was wearing a black coat, faded blue jeans and a pink-colored face covering.
Further details were not immediately available.
