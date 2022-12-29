CUMBERLAND — The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected mayor and City Council members will be held Jan. 3 at City Hall.
The event will take place at noon in the rotunda of City Hall with Dawne D. Lindsey, clerk of the Circuit Court, officiating.
Cumberland Mayor Raymond M. Morriss, who ran unopposed, will be sworn in for another four-year term. City Council election-winners Richard J. “Rock” Cioni and James L. Furstenberg will also take the oath of office for four-year terms.
An incumbent, Cioni, a U.S. Army veteran, finished first among candidates for City Council in the November general election. Furstenberg, a political newcomer, won a seat by finishing second.
Cioni is a 1965 graduate of Allegany High School. He went on to have a career in addiction counseling after the military. Furstenberg currently works for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.
Morriss, who first won election in 2018, retired from his position as a terminal superintendent at CSX Transportation.
Jeffrey S. Getty, administrative judge for the Allegany County Circuit Court, will serve as the master of ceremonies and Rev. John P. Reardon of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church will provide the invocation.
The ceremony will be open to the public.
Any questions regarding the event may be directed to Jeffrey Silka, city administrator, at 301-759-6424.
