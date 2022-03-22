CUMBERLAND — An increase in tax assessments in portions of Allegany County is expected to add $1.5 million to the county's coffers.
During a recent budget work session, county officials announced that real property tax assessments, conducted by the state for the eastern part of Allegany County, resulted in an 11% increase in assessment values.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, updated the Allegany County Board of County Commissioners on the topic at the meeting.
"The good news this year, for the first time in many years, is we've seen some large increases in real estate assessments," said Bennett. "That is a sign of the good, strong market we’ve had."
Bennett said the state divides Allegany County into three zones: eastern, central and western. The property tax assessments are reevaluated for one of the zones each year.
"Every third year one of our zones gets reassessed," said Bennett. "This year it was Zone 1, the eastern portion. It’s approximately an 11% increase in the new assessments. It equates to roughly about a 4% increase to Allegany County assessments as a whole."
The commissioners have agreed they will not increase tax rates this year. However, the assessment increase, according to Bennett, will increase county income without raising taxes.
"What it means is about $1.5 million in new property tax revenue without raising the tax rates," he said. "That is an encouraging sign and it definitely helps us in building our budget. We look for that trend to continue because housing is still strong as of now. It’s a very good sign."
County Commissioner Dave Caporale asked, "With that, unless we would have radical change, could we possibly see the same scenario for others (zones) going forward?"
"Yes, as we stand now, I would expect that continue," said Bennett. "Next year, off the top of my head, it would be the Cumberland area which is Zone 2. Sales have been strong, so I would anticipate some growth could take place there. So this is good."
Commission President Jake Shade said, "I think this is the first time that we beat the state average. Our assessments went up more than the state for the first time in many years. So that is incredible."
Bennett said Allegany County, and the state, also continue to see an increase in cash flow from the income tax.
"Income tax can be mind boggling," said Bennett. "The income tax is going up and it continues to go up. It baffles the state and it baffles us. As we moved through the pandemic, we thought it would take a dive but it has been the opposite and that is statewide.
"What we are forecasting right now is we will have $1.7 million in new income tax as well. We think we are being conservative, but we will watch it. We are going strong based on growing wages and a strong economy. That is more good news."
