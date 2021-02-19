CUMBERLAND — Online and mobile banking services offered by ACT 1st Federal Credit Union have been unavailable since Monday due to computer server outages in Texas caused by weekend storms.
"We share everyone’s frustration and know online and mobile banking are vital; especially with the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Christie Clark, CEO and president of ACT 1st Federal Union, said.
ACT 1st and many credit unions across the country rely on Fiserv to handle mobile banking and online services. That company's computer servers located in Texas lost power and backup generators ran out of fuel after the storms hit Texas on Sunday and early Monday, according to a report in Credit Union Times.
"We will continue to post updates on social media and our website as we receive them from Fiserv," Clark said. "We thank our members for their loyalty and greatly appreciate their patience and understanding throughout this entire process."
Despite Clark’s many requests for detailed information, Fiserv remains vague as to why it is taking so long to restore service.
For additional information, contact ACT 1st Federal Credit Union by calling 301-729-8015 or sending an email to online@act1stfcu.org.
