BEDFORD, Pa. — The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is coming to Bedford County from July 23-26.
Bedford County Commissioner Josh Lang has been instrumental in bringing the project to Bedford as well as promoting the importance of the wall.
An 11-minute video includes two interviews with Vietnam veterans Bill Wertz of Bedford and Bill Mock of Pleasantville and what The Wall coming to Bedford means for them, as well as additional information about The Wall.
The video was produced in conjunction with Headline Marketing & Communications.
The Wall is scheduled to arrive July 21 with a 4 p.m. escort bringing home the names of Bedford and surrounding county veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice defending their country.
Located at 440 E. Watson St., visitors will have 24-hour access with a closing ceremony scheduled July 26 at 2 p.m. A ceremony honoring all Vietnam veterans is scheduled on July 25 at 10 a.m.
Private group tours are available upon request. To schedule a tour, email twthbedford2020@gmail.com or call 814-623-4848.
A proclamation honoring all Vietnam veterans will take place July 14 at 10 a.m. at the Bedford County Courthouse.
For more information, visit www.twthbedford2020.org or Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.