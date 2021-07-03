CUMBERLAND — One of the first Fort Hill High School students killed in World War II was Chief Petty Officer Victor Tambolleo, who was aboard the USS Arizona during the Imperial Japanese Navy attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack propelled America into World War II.
Tambolleo is one of 38 Fort Hill students honored on a recently rebuilt and rededicated WWII memorial adjacent to Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Members of the We Are Fort Hill Committee began an effort in 2019 to honor the students who made the ultimate sacrifice by restoring a disheveled memorial site located in front of the school gymnasium.
The little known parklet, which featured a marble stone and three flag poles, was installed in 1945 by custodian Mark W. Roe. The memorial stone did not list any names, but was inscribed with the wording “In memory of the boys of Fort Hill who gave the ultimate sacrifice.” The story was that the stone was in memory of 17 students who were killed.
The memorial deteriorated over time. The parklet had several pine trees planted around it, and the site became overgrown and unrecognizable.
“A lot of people didn’t even know the memorial was there,” said Candy Canan, a veteran and Fort Hill principal.
“I’m sure it was nice at the time,” said Mark Manges, a Fort Hill graduate and member of the committee, “but the trees were diseased and dying. It had three flag poles around it, but they were so close the flags would get all tangled. It was an eyesore.”
In partnership with the Allegany County Board of Education, a plan was developed to revitalize the site. The trees were removed and a new memorial was constructed. In addition, the committee, through hours of research, not only discovered the names of 17 students who perished in the war, but found a total of 38 who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“When you do this, of course you have to be organized, but the biggest challenge without a doubt is research,” Manges said. “You have to research names and be accurate and that was all Ellen Proudfoot Arnone. She was exhaustive and double-checked and triple-checked, but her biggest fear was missing somebody. She did a fantastic job.”
“They were forgotten,” Arnone said. “Nobody knew the names. There was a rumor that there was 17. If we could find out who they were, we would be remembering them as individuals. It needed to be done and bring this memorial to life.”
Arnone spent hours at Frostburg State University looking through records. She received the help of librarians Mary Jane Price and Pam Williams.
“After hours of reading, I found an article that had a small headline noting, ‘17 die in War.’ I brought it home and realized that it was a list of 17 men in Allegany County, only one that was from Cumberland. He was my first Fort Hill name,” she said.
She enlisted the help of Yvonee Imes, an English teacher at the school, who had student volunteers look through the remaining Fort Hill Sentinel publications.
“Thirty-one names were cross-referenced with a list from, ‘Allegany County Veterans of World War II: In Remembrance,’ a publication by Dan Whetzel and students at Allegany High School. The booklet listed those who had made the supreme sacrifice in Allegany County,” Arnone said. “An additional two were confirmed from Ancestry.com, making a total of 34 identified. Milton Crowe was found on, ‘Find A Grave,’ website,” said Arnone.
“I took the list to Fort Hill alumnus Floyd Wigfield, a WWII veteran. He added several names that were possibilities. An additional two were identified, another one was listed in Baltimore County as his parents had moved immediately after their son had graduated early and entered the service. The final count was 38.”
The new memorial, along with the original stone, contains the name and rank of all 38 soldiers inscribed on a metal plaque. The old memorial faced the school, but the new memorial, installed in May, faces Greenway Avenue.
“This is now in a place where it can be seen,” Jim Combs, a veteran and committee member, said. “It’s much more prominent, the way it should be.”
Tokens and pennies, left in honor by visitors, have been piling up around the memorial.
“It is important to show the young people that this is important,” Canan said. “Now they will see that for years to come. It was the ultimate sacrifice these boys made for our country and there names should be on it. It says we didn’t forget them.”
“It’s a combination of honoring the original effort and making it much more accurate and prestigious for the people who gave their lives,” Manges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.