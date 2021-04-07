CUMBERLAND — A new downtown venue offers patrons the opportunity to throw axes while having a beverage.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for Fore Axes, located on the third floor of the Rehab First Building, 157 Baltimore St. What makes Fore Axes unique is its selection of activities, including bocce ball, golf simulators and axe throwing.
"This has been a vision of ours for a little while," said Rob Boyle, a co-owner. "We conceptualized this and collaborated with everyone. It got started right after the new year and here at the beginning of April it has all come to fruition."
Boyle said Fore Axes is "an adult entertainment venue with a bar."
He said the venture will be a collaboration with many area businesses. Craft beers will be provided by Dig Deep, Locust Post and 1812 breweries.
Fore Axes will not prepare food but will work with food truck owners and local restaurants like Mise En Place, Lost Mountain Barbecue, Queen City Creamery, Ristorante Ottaviani and the Baltimore Street Grill.
"We are trying to bring the local community together," Boyle said. "We want people to come in, have fun, do everything else and have drinks and food while you're sitting here."
"We are super excited about this," said Chelsea Boyle, Rob's wife. "We really just wanted to bring something different to Cumberland, entertainment of some kind. So this brings everyone together. We can have groups and families. There is something here for everyone."
Axe throwing features participants standing 12 feet from a large wooden target, similar to a dart board but at a larger scale. The sport has been growing in popularity since the first axe throwing venue opened in Philadelphia in 2016.
"This is such an exciting opportunity for Cumberland," said Laurie Marchini, a member of the City Council. "I've always said we need a sports bar and an activity bar and this hits the mark. It is beautiful and I'm excited that it is here."
"It started with a dream," said co-owner Shelly Watson. "Rob and Chelsea started it and we all came up with ideas. Lloyd Appel, a part owner, was influential with the design and construction of this business from the bottom up. We literally worked every single weekend and evenings ... every detail you see we have created together. Teamwork will make this dream work."
