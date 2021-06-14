CUMBERLAND — Three cattle were euthanized and dozens of others survived following a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 68 early Monday.
Cumberland Police said about 38 animals were on the vehicle traveling east down Haystack Mountain when its brakes caught fire about 4 a.m. near Exit 42, the Greene Street exit.
The surviving animals were loaded on trucks and transported away.
Traffic through the city was slowed for nearly six hours. The highway was closed in both directions as the animals were offloaded.
Eastbound traffic was rerouted at Exit 40 in LaVale, and west traffic was diverted off Exit 42 to U.S. Route 220 South during the cleanup.
The interstate reopened about 9:40 a.m.
